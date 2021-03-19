Advertisement

Local youth design parks to fill vacant lots in Panama City

Participants could join the workshop in person or online.
Participants could join the workshop in person or online.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to spend spring break than by designing a park that may be built in your community?

The LEAD Coalition hosted a PC Teen Design Challenge to give kids a chance to do exactly that.

Four vacant lots sit around Panama City and these local kids spent two days creating parks they want to see on those lots.

This camp taught the kids how to build buildings, playgrounds, and trees to scale to fit a real-life model.

It also encouraged them to work as a team to reach their goals.

“I think it would be really cool if something I and my team designed was actually built,” said workshop participant Lita Ciaravino.

“I helped shape a part of this city,” said workshop participant Kayden Pritchard.

“It lets them be creative and do what they want to do and see what they want to see in the community,” said LEAD Coalition Mentor Cassidi Gant.

The LEAD Coalition hopes to present these park designs to the Panama City Commission on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Washington County Sheriff's deputies have concluded their investigation into the death...
UPDATE: Deputies wrap up investigation into teen’s drowning
The homicide victim found in Marianna on Monday, March 15, has been identified as 24-year-old...
Victim identified in Marianna homicide investigation
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
CDC says people who are fully vaccinated against Covid can meet safely indoors without masks.
Executive order lowers COVID-19 vaccine age to 50
Two more people are facing federal charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into...
Former Lynn Haven City Commissioner and developer charged in ongoing corruption investigation

Latest News

As these kids are swishing into a better future, DePalma said they are the leaders of the...
Panama City event aimed to inspire children Friday night
A Youth Empowerment Event was held in Panama City to inspire young kids.
Youth Empowerment Event
Gulf World Marine Park is seeing hundreds of tourists coming through its doors this spring...
Popular local attraction welcomes crowds of tourists
Starting Monday Floridians aged 50 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
State to ramp up minority vaccine effort
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-19-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-19-2021