Local youth design parks to fill vacant lots in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to spend spring break than by designing a park that may be built in your community?

The LEAD Coalition hosted a PC Teen Design Challenge to give kids a chance to do exactly that.

Four vacant lots sit around Panama City and these local kids spent two days creating parks they want to see on those lots.

This camp taught the kids how to build buildings, playgrounds, and trees to scale to fit a real-life model.

It also encouraged them to work as a team to reach their goals.

“I think it would be really cool if something I and my team designed was actually built,” said workshop participant Lita Ciaravino.

“I helped shape a part of this city,” said workshop participant Kayden Pritchard.

“It lets them be creative and do what they want to do and see what they want to see in the community,” said LEAD Coalition Mentor Cassidi Gant.

The LEAD Coalition hopes to present these park designs to the Panama City Commission on Tuesday.

