Advertisement

Riot bill could be in trouble

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The governor’s top legislative priority, increasing penalties for violent protestors, continues to draw protesters to the Capitol, but the legislation may be in trouble because of a lack of support from law enforcement.

Three dozen people opposing tougher penalties for protestors who cross the line into violence were at the capitol Thursday.

“DeSantis’s anti-protest bill attempts (to threaten) us into submission with ridiculous prison sentences. That’s what I call fear,” said FSU student Jalen Blocker.

But inside the building, the legislation is stalled.

With the session a third over, the governor’s top priority has yet to get a hearing in the Senate.

Criminal Justice Chair Jason Pizzo won’t talk about it.

“Stuff on my committee I don’t comment,” said Pizzo.

Governor Ron DeSantis laughed when we asked if he was worried.

“Are we going to be prepared to respond appropriately and protect our people? And I think the House believes that we will. I think the majority fo the Senate believe that,” said DeSantis.

Senator Jeff Brandes, who is vice-chair under Pizzo, isn’t so sure.

“I just don’t know they have the votes on that committee,” said Brandes. “They are either going to pare the bill down to something that is acceptable and they can get the votes for, or it will continue to be reviewed.”

We asked the governor if he would let lawmakers go home without passing the legislation.

“Oh, I don’t think that’s going to be an issue. I think they know they are going to have to do it. So, it’s not a question if I let them go home. What would their voters do if they went home without doing it? I know our voters would be very upset,” said DeSantis.

Every session ends with the most important bills being horse traded.

For the governor, the question is how much political capital is he willing to spend.

The Democratic Caucus in the Florida House voted Thursday to oppose the House version of the bill.

That means all 42 Democrats will likely vote no.

There are 78 GOP members in the House.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Washington County Sheriff's deputies have concluded their investigation into the death...
UPDATE: Deputies wrap up investigation into teen’s drowning
The homicide victim found in Marianna on Monday, March 15, has been identified as 24-year-old...
Victim identified in Marianna homicide investigation
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
CDC says people who are fully vaccinated against Covid can meet safely indoors without masks.
Executive order lowers COVID-19 vaccine age to 50
Two more people are facing federal charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into...
Former Lynn Haven City Commissioner and developer charged in ongoing corruption investigation

Latest News

As these kids are swishing into a better future, DePalma said they are the leaders of the...
Panama City event aimed to inspire children Friday night
A Youth Empowerment Event was held in Panama City to inspire young kids.
Youth Empowerment Event
Gulf World Marine Park is seeing hundreds of tourists coming through its doors this spring...
Popular local attraction welcomes crowds of tourists
Starting Monday Floridians aged 50 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
State to ramp up minority vaccine effort
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-19-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-19-2021