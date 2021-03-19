Saving lives through energy conservation

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AIR FORCE INSTALLATION AND MISSION SUPPORT CENTER) - An ordinary-looking, relatively small construction project on Tyndall Air Force Base will soon be a real-life energy conservation science experiment.

Energy managers and experts believe that the expected success of this mission will ultimately result in lives saved.

“The military’s been building b-huts, even back to the British Army in the 1800s, in a very similar style,” Dr. Heather Luckarift, Airbase Technologies Research Lead, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Contractor, said.

Air Force and Navy construction crews work together to build two nearly identical barracks-huts—called ‘b-huts’—at an ideal location: the “energy meter test site” at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Lab on Tyndall Air Force Base

“Because we got the sand, we got the salt, we got the humidity—like everything theater,” Reza Salavani, Airbase Technologies Energy Program Manager, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, said.

“This is more of the stuff that we would do downrange so it’s awesome to train for it,” SSgt Anastasios Cincopulos, 823rd RED HORSE Squadron Structural Craftsman, Hurlburt Field, Florida, said.

“Usually we build these for just like temporary so it’s nice to be able to build it and know it’s going to be used and not just taken down a couple days later,” BU2 William Mechtly, Navy Seabees Builder 2nd Class, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Eleven, Gulfport, Mississippi, said.

These two structures will remain erect for at least six months through the spring and summer months for a *very important* energy assurance science experiment!

“If these buildings are better insulated, you need less cooling and heating, and you need less power, and you need less fuel, and at the end of the day, it’s human life that you’re saving …and fuel needs to go to aircraft and the flight line.”

These b-huts will be identical except for energy efficiency; one will be the old standard ‘baseline’ and one will be the ‘new generation’ of b-hut so they can be compared side-by-side.

“So we’re going to implement a lot of energy efficiencies: some new technologies, renewable energies, solar panels, very high-end insulation. We did some proof-of-concepts on smaller structures where we were able to run these buildings without a generator… and we want to prove that concept on these buildings,” Dr. Luckarift said.

“Energy assurance is equal to mission assurance,” Reza said. “Today’s technology, what does it require? #1: Power and energy. If you don’t have that, nothing’s gonna work: laptop, mobile radio, you can not charge anything.”

“What we want to be able to do is get to a point where these b-huts can operate without fossil fuels!” Dr. Luckarift said.

“We can save fuels and saving fuel is saving human life. You cannot put a cost on a human life,” Reza said.