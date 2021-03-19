Advertisement

Storm damages local airport

By Antonio Reese
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During Thursday’s early morning storms, a local airport experienced minor damage.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport fell victim to the powerful winds that impacted the area.

This resulted in minimal damage to a few structures on the property.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Director Parker McClellan discussed the incident.

“At about 6 o’clock, there were very strong winds at the airport. The tower reported about 70 miles an hour winds. So, we had that, that looked like they came from the south. There was some damage to some hangars and airplanes,” said McClellan.

McClellan said his team was able to clear out the damage and resume business as usual.

