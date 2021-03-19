Suspect arrested in connection with Callaway shooting

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Callaway from earlier this week that injured a person.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Normando Brown, 18, on Thursday.

Deputies say just before midnight Tuesday, the victim was sitting in a car with two other people when someone came up behind the vehicle and shot the victim in both legs. The victim was taken to a local hospital and released.

Deputies say they were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and determined it was owned by Brown. They say they pulled Brown over Thursday, where he admitted to firing shots at the victim.

Brown is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Normando Brown is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

