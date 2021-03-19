Taking a closer look at the public corruption superseding indictment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A third round of indictments in the alleged City of Lynn Haven public corruption scheme ropes in two more community members.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida announced the arrests of local developer James Finch of Phoenix Construction and former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes. They join two other Lynn Haven officials, former Mayor Margo Anderson and former City Attorney Joseph Albritton, who were arrested last year.

“The conspiracy now also charges the efforts of Ms. Anderson and Mr. Finch. Ms. Anderson, when she was mayor, and Mr. Finch last year in 2020 to have Finch construct, rebuild the municipal buildings in Lynn Haven,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Kunz said.

The indictment accuses Anderson of receiving kickbacks for helping secure multi-million dollar projects for Finch.

The latest indictment states Barnes also received kickbacks from Finch.

“The superseding indictment also charges former Commissioner Barnes as a defendant in charges that he as a commissioner received $45,000 from Mr. Finch in a series of seven payments, and as commissioner, Mr. Barnes voted consistently to approve various projects for Lynn Haven for Mr. Finch,” Kunz said.

Kickbacks from Finch to Anderson included trips and other expenses, including a motorhome, according to investigators.

“Mr. Finch is charged with making false statements to the FBI back in July of 2020 with respect to the transfer of a motorhome to the mayor and her husband,” Kunz said.

During the time in which the alleged crimes took place, neither Anderson, Barnes, nor Albritton filed quarterly gift reports documenting gifts in excess of $100, according to the indictment.

Barnes is currently an assistant principal at Arnold High School.

A statement from Bay District Schools states:

“Obviously this situation has nothing to do with the School Board, but we hold all educators to the highest of standards, and so it’s disturbing to hear of an employee being charged with any crime. We trust the judicial system, however, and always appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of our law enforcement partners. As of Thursday, the Superintendent has placed Mr. Barnes on administrative leave pending the outcome of this situation. Any further employment action would be determined by the School Board at some point in the future; therefore, we have no further comment at this time.”

The case is scheduled to go to court in the coming months.

