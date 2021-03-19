Advertisement

UPDATE: Deputies wrap up investigation into teen’s drowning

Update: Washington County Sheriff's deputies have concluded their investigation into the death of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in Holmes Creek on March 14.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve concluded their investigation into a teen’s drowning that occurred Sunday in Holmes Creek.

After working with the medical examiner and speaking with everyone that was present at the time of the incident, deputies say there’s no evidence of any criminal activity surrounding the drowning of 15-year-old Kuryis Hernandez.

They’ve ruled his death as an accidental drowning.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ORIGINAL STORY: March 15, 2021 (6:44 p.m.)

On Monday at 4:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they found and recovered the body of the 15-year-old who disappeared while swimming in Holmes Creek.

On Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m., Washington County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a possible drowning.

“There was some younger kids playing, swimming in the creek. Holmes Creek. And one of their buddies had went under, and didn’t come back up,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said.

A team of divers from both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began searching for the teen.

“We dove the creek and done our best to find the gentleman. To no avail,” Crews said.

The search was called off shortly after dark and resumed early Monday morning, as a team of more than a dozen divers searched through the water.

Crews said it was challenging shifting through all of the debris at the bottom of the creek, that was left there after Hurricane Michael.

After hours of searching, Washington County Sheriff’s officials announced they found the body of the teenager. As of now, they’re not releasing the boy’s identity.

Sheriff Crews asks people to avoid the area at this time and to keep the teen’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

