Victim identified in Marianna homicide investigation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The homicide victim found in Marianna on Monday, March 15, has been identified as 24-year-old Heather Foulks.

Police say she was a resident of Marianna.

Officials say this case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

MARIANNA, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Update: March 17, 2021 (4 p.m.)

On March 16th, 2021 an autopsy was conducted which revealed that the deceased was a victim of homicide.

At this time, investigators are working diligently to identify the victim.

If you have any information in reference to this homicide case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000, where you may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to this case.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Original Story: March 15, 2021 (7:07 p.m.)

On Monday, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to a residence on Hawk Street in reference to the discovery of a dead body near a wooded area. The Marianna Police Department notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased was a white female, wearing pink-colored pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, the deceased has not been identified. This death investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

If you have any information in reference to this case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

