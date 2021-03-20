Firefighters respond to mobile home fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Mossy Head Saturday morning.

Walton County officials say Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on West Violet Lane at 9:47 a.m.

They say the caller said he saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a nearby mobile home. Responders on scene reported finding a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say the firefighters contained the fire in about 30 minutes, saving surrounding homes from the fire.

The residents were unharmed in the fire but one Walton County Fire Rescue firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.