Advertisement

Two dead in Walton County crash

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S....
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S. Highway 90, approaching Wilderness Road.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S. Highway 90, approaching Wilderness Road.

The sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when the tractor-trailer tried to avoid it. Officials say the vehicles still hit each other head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a Fort Walton Beach man, 46, was critically injured. His two passengers, a Crestview man, 46, and a Navarre man, 38, both died in the crash.

The driver in the tractor-trailer, a DeFuniak Springs man, 60, suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Panama City Beach
One person shot at Panama City Beach hotel
The homicide victim found in Marianna on Monday, March 15, has been identified as 24-year-old...
Victim identified in Marianna homicide investigation
Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.
Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash
Update: Washington County Sheriff's deputies have concluded their investigation into the death...
UPDATE: Deputies wrap up investigation into teen’s drowning

Latest News

Veterans mass vaccination event
Veterans mass vaccination event
Arnold Soccer Day
Arnold Soccer Day
Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.
Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash
The Arnold High School soccer teams were honored for their success Saturday at Pier Park.
Arnold High School soccer teams recognized for their success at state championship games
The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System sponsored the drive-thru event at the VA Community...
Hundreds of local veterans vaccinated at special event