Two dead in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S. Highway 90, approaching Wilderness Road.

The sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when the tractor-trailer tried to avoid it. Officials say the vehicles still hit each other head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a Fort Walton Beach man, 46, was critically injured. His two passengers, a Crestview man, 46, and a Navarre man, 38, both died in the crash.

The driver in the tractor-trailer, a DeFuniak Springs man, 60, suffered minor injuries.

