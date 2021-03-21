Arnold High School soccer teams recognized for their success at state championship games

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For the first time ever in Bay County, a local high school soccer team brought home a state championship title.

“(It’s) Once in a lifetime, it feels awesome,” said boys soccer team member Stone Hatton.

The Arnold High School boys won the 4A soccer state championship just this month.

The girls’ team also showed out in their own championship game, coming in second.

“If you would have told us at the beginning of the year that we’d make it this far, none of us would have believed,” said girls soccer team member Allie Dalton.

It was a long road full of hard work and dedication for these teams.

“All-day practice but it ended up being worth it,” said Hatton.

Their achievements were recognized by the City of Panama City Beach.

“We’re just happy to be recognized because nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Dalton.

Soccer team members said having the support of their community was an important part of their success.

“It was awesome having all of our fans there from our school, so that was pretty nice of them to show up,” said boys team member Logan Cooley.

The teams hope to have more next season.

“I think we’re more focused this time because now we think we can actually do it, we actually believe in ourselves now, so I think, hopefully, we can make a state run next year,” said Dalton.

