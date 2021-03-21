Hundreds of local veterans vaccinated at special event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 500 veterans and their caretakers got vaccinated at the very first veterans vaccination event in Bay County.

“It is really nice to see the veterans even in spite of the weather are coming out and making use of what they got, fortunately, to use,” Panama City Beach Community Outpatient Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Binita Amin said.

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System sponsored the drive-thru event at the VA Community outpatient clinic in Panama City.

Those who registered showed up right on time. Event coordinators said it was steady since the first appointment at 8 a.m.

”From the time that they drive in from the time they drive out it is averaging about 27 minutes, and that includes the fifteen-minute wait time that they have to do in order for us to observe any possible reactions to the vaccine,” Patient Care Services Associate Director Christopher Saslo said.

Panama City Beach Community-based outpatient clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Binita Amin said she was excited to see how many veterans showed up.

”We are just trying to give this back to our community of veterans here locally trying to provide them safety against the disease itself, they had a very good, smooth operation from the start to the finish,” Dr. Amin said.

Dr. Amin said veterans have given so much to us, this is just a way we can give back to them.

”For the people who have served the country, put their lives first, this is the least we can do, this is giving back good, safe healthy environment and I think that is the best thing we can give back,” Dr. Amin said.

If you are a veteran and want to get a vaccine through Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System click here.

