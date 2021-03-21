Panama City Police search for shooting suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE 03/21/21 3:30 PM

Panama City police officials say they have one person of interest in custody.

----------------------------------

Panama City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police officials say officers responded to a call on E. 14th Street around 4:45 a.m.

They say the victim said a person was knocking on his door and yelling. The victim then let his dog out and the dog ran around to the front of the house. Officials say that’s when the victim followed his dog and was shot in the forearm.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

