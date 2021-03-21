Advertisement

Panama City Police search for shooting suspect

Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE 03/21/21 3:30 PM

Panama City police officials say they have one person of interest in custody.

----------------------------------

Panama City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police officials say officers responded to a call on E. 14th Street around 4:45 a.m.

They say the victim said a person was knocking on his door and yelling. The victim then let his dog out and the dog ran around to the front of the house. Officials say that’s when the victim followed his dog and was shot in the forearm.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.
Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S....
Two dead in Walton County crash

Latest News

Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Sunday afternoon, Captain Anderson’s Event Center held a bridal expo to showcase various...
Local event center hosts wedding expo
Volunteers build ramps in Franklin County
Volunteers build ramps in Franklin County
Volunteers in Franklin County give back to the community in a unique way
Volunteers help build wheelchair ramps for Franklin County locals
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute