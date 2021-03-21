Advertisement

Sunday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warmer conditions are on the way for the workweek, but rain will be returning as well.

Highs will jump back into the 70s for Monday, and continue to rise through the week. Rain chances return to the region as we make our way into midweek, with showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A wet pattern sets in for the remainder of the week following that.

You can watch my full forecast above.

