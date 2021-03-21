Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic accident on Back Beach Road Saturday afternoon caused a major backup.
Two outside lanes were blocked because a truck flipped over near the Home Depot parking lot.
Panama City Beach Police say one car was in the right-hand lane and t-boned the truck, causing it to overturn.
Those involved in the accident went to a local hospital with minor injuries.
