Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic accident on Back Beach Road Saturday afternoon caused a major backup.

Two outside lanes were blocked because a truck flipped over near the Home Depot parking lot.

Panama City Beach Police say one car was in the right-hand lane and t-boned the truck, causing it to overturn.

Those involved in the accident went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

