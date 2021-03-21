Advertisement

Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash

Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.
Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic accident on Back Beach Road Saturday afternoon caused a major backup.

Two outside lanes were blocked because a truck flipped over near the Home Depot parking lot.

Panama City Beach Police say one car was in the right-hand lane and t-boned the truck, causing it to overturn.

Those involved in the accident went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

