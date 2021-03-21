Advertisement

UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting

Shooting in Panama City Beach
Shooting in Panama City Beach(Phil Anderson)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE: 03/21/21 1:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach police say they arrested three people in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Sea Haven Hotel.

They say they arrested Marquis Thompson, 27, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; Heather Slay, 27, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; and Tahirah Ogunti, 26, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Officials say Thompson allegedly got into an argument with one of the hotel employees, then shoot the employee once in the left arm.

Thompson then ran off to his room, grabbed Slay’s keys, and drove off east on Front Beach Road.

Officials say they later found two firearms in Ogunti’s possession, and she was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. They also say Slay was charged with giving false information during the investigation.

Thompson was later located in Dothan, Alabama at the Flying J travel center. He was arrested without incident for attempted murder.

---------------------------------------------------------

Around 4:30 Saturday evening, Panama City Beach Police officers responded to a shooting at Seahaven Beach Hotel in Panama City Beach.

Police say when they arrived they discovered a victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officials say this is an isolated incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.
Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash
Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.
Panama City Police search for shooting suspect
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S....
Two dead in Walton County crash

Latest News

Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Sunday afternoon, Captain Anderson’s Event Center held a bridal expo to showcase various...
Local event center hosts wedding expo
Volunteers build ramps in Franklin County
Volunteers build ramps in Franklin County
Volunteers in Franklin County give back to the community in a unique way
Volunteers help build wheelchair ramps for Franklin County locals
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute