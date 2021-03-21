UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE: 03/21/21 1:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach police say they arrested three people in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Sea Haven Hotel.

They say they arrested Marquis Thompson, 27, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; Heather Slay, 27, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; and Tahirah Ogunti, 26, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Officials say Thompson allegedly got into an argument with one of the hotel employees, then shoot the employee once in the left arm.

Thompson then ran off to his room, grabbed Slay’s keys, and drove off east on Front Beach Road.

Officials say they later found two firearms in Ogunti’s possession, and she was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. They also say Slay was charged with giving false information during the investigation.

Thompson was later located in Dothan, Alabama at the Flying J travel center. He was arrested without incident for attempted murder.

Around 4:30 Saturday evening, Panama City Beach Police officers responded to a shooting at Seahaven Beach Hotel in Panama City Beach.

Police say when they arrived they discovered a victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officials say this is an isolated incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

