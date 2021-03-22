18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting people attempting to solicit for prostitution and crimes involving narcotics.

Police say several suspects contacted an investigator who was undercover. They say the suspects tried to give the investigator money or drugs for sexual acts.

Those arrested were:

Samuel Parker, 47, was arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts, obscene communication, and procure for prostitute

William Chase Deason, 37, was arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts, delivery of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony and procure for prostitute

James Kirkley, 39, was arrested for procure for prostitute and possession of drug paraphernalia

Amilcar Hidalgo Gomez, 41, was arrested for procure for prostitute

William Bishop, 58, was arrested for procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device

Marcus Few, 31, was arrested for procure for prostitute, delivering of cocaine, delivery of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony

Miguel Mendez, 19, was arrested for procure for prostitute

Sheldon Roper, 27, was arrested for procure of prostitute

Gregory Bonar, 50, was arrested for procure for prostitute

Daniel Douglas, 54, was arrested for procure for prostitute

Wymon Dobos, 55, was arrested for procure for prostitute

Michael Nof, 31, was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, procure for prostitute, and unlawful use of a two-way device

Steven Kotan, 60, was arrested for procure for prostitute

William Blanks Jr., 53, was arrested for procure for prostitute

Carlvon Simpson, 27, was arrested for delivery of marijuana, possession of THC extract, possession of drug paraphernalia, procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device

Austin Barger, 37, was arrested for possession of THC extract, procure for prostitute and possession of new legend drug W/O a prescription

Jalante Smith, 23, was arrested for sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia during a buy bust

Kristy Olvera, 37, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine sulfate, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia

