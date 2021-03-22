Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.
Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash
Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.
Panama City Police search for shooting suspect
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S....
Two dead in Walton County crash

Latest News

ONE LOCAL ORGANIZATION HAS MADE ITS ENTIRE MISSION FOCUSED ON KEEPING OUR EMERALD COAST BEACHES...
Keep PCB Beautiful to host large-scale beach clean up event
ONE LOCAL ORGANIZATION HAS MADE ITS ENTIRE MISSION FOCUSED ON KEEPING OUR EMERALD COAST BEACHES...
BEACH CLEAN UP
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican...
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda