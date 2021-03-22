Chase Seiffert finishes in third at Honda Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A strong finish Sunday for Chase Seiffert in the final round of the Honda Classic.

The Mosley and Florida State alum ending the day in a tie for third with Brendan Steel, Denny McCarthy, and Russell Henley. Chase shot six under for a 64 a tie for his lowest round ever on tour. He had a birdie on 6 holes and went home with $360,000. Chase entered Saturday just one shot above the cut, but came back from being tied for 58th to lock up his best finish on tour so far. He says he found his rhythm today and it certainly paid off.

“Today, I probably had a very average warm up, nothing special, on the putting green as well, just kind of a normal warm up,” said Seiffert. “Nothing like ‘Okay wow, I’m really feeling it today.’ Once I got on the course, I had a really nice stillness about me. My mind was very calm, and I was just seeing the shots well. Seemed like I had great numbers. I was hitting the ball close. Seemed like I had some pretty easy reads and so I just kind of worked into that nice flow during the round and kept it going all throughout.”

Chase is hoping with this finish, he will be able to get into some invitationals, but for right now he definitely thinks he is headed in the right direction.

