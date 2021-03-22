Contractor accused of fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A contractor is accused of taking money for a job, but never starting it.

Springfield Police say they were notified about the possible fraud in February. They say the victim is a general contractor who hired a subcontractor to help with a job. The subcontractor identified himself as Beau Smith.

The victim told police he paid Smith $7,000 to complete cabinet work in a Hurricane Michael repair job. He claims after paying Smith, Smith never began the work and the victim could not get in touch with him.

Smith was later identified as Michael Beau Smith, 44. Police say he operates MB Works Inc.

Smith was arrested Friday on a charge of grand theft.

Police say anyone who believes they have been victimized by Smith to contact the Springfield Police Department at 850-558-5301 or submit anonymous tips with CrimeStoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.