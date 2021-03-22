Advertisement

Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

By Jordan Elder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - An Illinois toddler has died after the family dog attacked her when she got too close to the pet’s food bowl.

WICS reports 1-year-old A’myrical Hull died after suffering a dog bite to the head at her home in Springfield on Thursday.

“A’myrical was a very happy baby. Smiles, giggles. She just had a birthday last week,” family friend Cory Painter said. “She just had these big beautiful eyes and a smile that would light up the room.”

Painter said the dog was a female pocket bully, which is a pit bull and Patterdale terrier mix. The dog had never been violent with people or other animals before the attack.

“The dog was like her best friend,” Painter said.

The pet is now at Sangamon County Animal Control as officials say it remains under observation.

Painter has organized an online fundraiser for A’myrikal’s funeral expenses which has already reached its $5,000 goal. She said the family is heartbroken over the loss of the little girl.

“They’re all taking it really hard,” Painter said.

Copyright 2021 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Michael Beau Smith is charged with grand theft.
Contractor accused of fraud

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Marlins fall to Buchholz, Dolphins beat Holmes
Arnold falls Buchholz, Mosley beats Holmes Monday
We spoke with tourists and locals who all say despite the Spring Break crime, they still feel...
PCB Police say crime is down from last year
Florida Legislation heard this afternoon a Senate Committee would end permanent alimony.
Alimony Changes
After a wave of crime in the area over the weekend, local law enforcement is speaking out.
Spring Break Crime