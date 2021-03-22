Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man charged with possession of child porn

Juan Salazar is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
Juan Salazar is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators arrested a man they say was in possession of child porn.

Last week, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section and detectives from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department served a search warrant at a home on NW Canterbury Circle.

Investigators say in June 2020, they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the possession, manufacturing, and/or distribution of child pornography. The suspect was identified as Juan Salazar, 64.

When searching the home on NW Canterbury Circle, investigators say they found various forms of child pornography on computer equipment and media storage devices.

Salazar is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Michael Beau Smith is charged with grand theft.
Contractor accused of fraud

Latest News

Marlins fall to Buchholz, Dolphins beat Holmes
Arnold falls Buchholz, Mosley beats Holmes Monday
We spoke with tourists and locals who all say despite the Spring Break crime, they still feel...
PCB Police say crime is down from last year
Florida Legislation heard this afternoon a Senate Committee would end permanent alimony.
Alimony Changes
After a wave of crime in the area over the weekend, local law enforcement is speaking out.
Spring Break Crime
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021