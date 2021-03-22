Fort Walton Beach man charged with possession of child porn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators arrested a man they say was in possession of child porn.

Last week, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section and detectives from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department served a search warrant at a home on NW Canterbury Circle.

Investigators say in June 2020, they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the possession, manufacturing, and/or distribution of child pornography. The suspect was identified as Juan Salazar, 64.

When searching the home on NW Canterbury Circle, investigators say they found various forms of child pornography on computer equipment and media storage devices.

Salazar is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.