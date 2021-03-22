Advertisement

Georgia man arrested for lewd acts in Panama City Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Georgia man is facing charges after committing a lewd and lascivious offense while in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

Panama City Beach police say, Mark Robinson, 60, of Stone Mountain, Georgia was staying at the Edgewater Beach Resort when witnesses say he was allegedly standing fully naked in his unit behind three large glass panels masturbating. Officers say this offense occurred in plain view of several small children present on the pool deck. Their ages ranged from two to 10-years-old.

Robinson was arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail to await his first appearance. Officials say this investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

