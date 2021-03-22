Advertisement

Keep PCB Beautiful to host large-scale beach clean up event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local organization is hosting a large beach clean-up event this weekend. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with the details.

Keep PCB Beautiful will be hosting the “27 Mile Great American Beach Cleanup” this Saturday, March 27 starting at 9 a.m. at Beach Access 1 and ending at Camp Helen State Park. Organizers say they want to show our community’s pride to the visitors to our beach, and anyone from the public is welcome to join their volunteers. You can register now by clicking here.

There will also be an after-party starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Panama City Beach Senior Center on Lyndell Lane featuring free food, give-away items, and free tee shirts while supplies last. Organizers say the entry fee is the bag or bags of trash picked up on the beach.

For more information about the event and Keep PCB Beautiful, watch Sam’s full interview.

