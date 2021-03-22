Advertisement

Legislation would loosen restrictions on home food businesses

If you’ve been baking from home during the pandemic to help make some extra cash, Florida...
If you’ve been baking from home during the pandemic to help make some extra cash, Florida lawmakers want to make your life easier.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - If you’ve been baking from home during the pandemic to help make some extra cash, Florida lawmakers want to make your life easier.

Legislation heard by a Senate committee at the State Capitol Monday would raise the amount of money you can earn from $50,000 in sales to $250,000 a year.

Sponsor Senator Jason Brodeur said it’s a recognition that pandemic has been challenging for many.

“One of the things we have seen during COVID is the amount of creativity that has happened with folks. And we already had a cottage foods bill on the books. The bill allowed entrepreneurs the ability to make products in your home that don’t require your normal business license because they were under a certain threshold. As we’ve seen folks continue to get creative and grow these businesses, we want to expand that threshold. So as there’s no increase to a public safety risk, we’re still seeing people able to work and earn-out of their home,” Brodeur said.

Refrigerated foods are not included in the legislation. It does allow neighbors, or anyone, to file complaints with the Department of Agriculture, which oversees the cottage food industry. The legislation also allows people to accept payment in a business name and ship the goods, rather than requiring in-person sales.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Marlins fall to Buchholz, Dolphins beat Holmes
Arnold falls Buchholz, Mosley beats Holmes Monday
We spoke with tourists and locals who all say despite the Spring Break crime, they still feel...
PCB Police say crime is down from last year
Florida Legislation heard this afternoon a Senate Committee would end permanent alimony.
Alimony Changes
After a wave of crime in the area over the weekend, local law enforcement is speaking out.
Spring Break Crime
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021