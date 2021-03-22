Local event center hosts wedding expo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As some engaged couples find themselves saying yes to the dress, a local event center wants to help them say yes to everything else.

The Captain Anderson’s Event Center held a bridal expo Sunday afternoon to showcase various vendors available to couples in search of finalizing their wedding plans.

Event coordinator Chelsea Ray says this marks the event center’s first event of its kind.

“We just opened in November and we’re trying to break into the bridal market, host wedding ceremonies, things like that,” says Ray, “A neat thing about our venue is we do have vessels, so the bride has the option, you know, of having a ceremony on the vessel or at Shell Island, and then of course our beautiful venue which is brand new.”

The event center is not just open for weddings but other events such as birthdays, corporate gatherings, and community events.

To schedule your next event, you can visit their website.

The center’s next event will be a Margaritaville-themed “parrot-head” night on Saturday, March 27.

