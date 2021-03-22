Advertisement

Lynn Haven Elementary School faculty welcomes students back after Spring Break

Lynn Haven Faculty welcoming kids back from Spring Break.
Lynn Haven Faculty welcoming kids back from Spring Break.(WJHG)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In March of last year, schools across the country closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was five months later that Bay County students returned to school from spring break. Not this year. They are back, now.

The faculty of Lynn Haven Elementary School went all out to welcome back their students after a somewhat normal spring break. They had signs drawn with “Welcome Back” messages on them. As each student was dropped off, they were greeted by a member of the faculty or staff. It was quite clear that students were happy to be back at the school they loved. Even their Eagle mascot showed up to greet the returning students.

“This is an idea that came from within the school. Everybody latched onto it and loved it. You can see that there’s a lot of people out celebrating and welcoming people back to the school today. So it’s just really special to be able to do this and get back to some kind of normal,” School Principal John Cannon said.

Besides the sign held by teachers, there were welcome messages around the school grounds.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Marlins fall to Buchholz, Dolphins beat Holmes
Arnold falls Buchholz, Mosley beats Holmes Monday
We spoke with tourists and locals who all say despite the Spring Break crime, they still feel...
PCB Police say crime is down from last year
Florida Legislation heard this afternoon a Senate Committee would end permanent alimony.
Alimony Changes
After a wave of crime in the area over the weekend, local law enforcement is speaking out.
Spring Break Crime
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021