Lynn Haven Elementary School faculty welcomes students back after Spring Break

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In March of last year, schools across the country closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was five months later that Bay County students returned to school from spring break. Not this year. They are back, now.

The faculty of Lynn Haven Elementary School went all out to welcome back their students after a somewhat normal spring break. They had signs drawn with “Welcome Back” messages on them. As each student was dropped off, they were greeted by a member of the faculty or staff. It was quite clear that students were happy to be back at the school they loved. Even their Eagle mascot showed up to greet the returning students.

“This is an idea that came from within the school. Everybody latched onto it and loved it. You can see that there’s a lot of people out celebrating and welcoming people back to the school today. So it’s just really special to be able to do this and get back to some kind of normal,” School Principal John Cannon said.

Besides the sign held by teachers, there were welcome messages around the school grounds.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.