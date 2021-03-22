Man killed in crash on I-10 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 59-year-old DeFuniak Springs man was driving on I-10 near mile marker 54 when his car hit a pedestrian. Troopers say a 29-year-old man from Saint Cloud, Minnesota, was walking partially in the lane the DeFuniak Springs man was driving in.

Troopers say the Minnesota man was pronounced dead at the scene. The DeFuniak Springs man was not injured in the crash.

