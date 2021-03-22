Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today was the nicest day weather-wise we’ll likely see this week.

Rain chances return to the Panhandle Tuesday evening, as our next frontal system moves into the region. The good news is that the majority of the rainfall will occur during the overnight hours and will likely not impact the commute too much, however rain chances are in store every day through Sunday. We finally see more dry skies by next Monday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

