Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with a partly to mostly cloudy sky on satellite. We’ll get away rain free in the forecast for today, even after seeing a light quick shower make it into the Panhandle yesterday. Our afternoon holds better chances for sunshine to mix in with some clouds.

Temperatures are cool in the 50s for most which will require a warm jacket to start. As more sun works in with the clouds this afternoon we’ll warm up pleasantly. Temperatures will push into the 60s for lunchtime and eventually we’ll top out in the 70s by mid afternoon for a more seasonal and spring-like day.

Unfortunately we won’t get much sunshine ahead in the forecast either as our next frontal low moves across the country. Clouds thicken up into tomorrow after a partly cloudy day today. Yet we’ll remain rain free once again into our Tuesday during the daytime.

The next cold front settles in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday stalling out across MS, AL, and GA to our north. That will give us rain chances for those largely west of Hwy331 starting up Tuesday night on into Wednesday and Thursday.

Our best rain chance for all this week will be along that same front once it slowly works further south into Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with warm highs reaching the low to mid 70s on the coast and some upper 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us fairly cloudy but mostly dry through Thursday before our best chance of rain this week arrives Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.