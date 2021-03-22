One person injured in Okaloosa County shooting
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Officials the shooting occurred along Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island Sunday afternoon.
They say a deputy making a traffic stop heard a gunshot and saw a white truck speed away as a man outside another white truck fell to the ground.
The truck believed to be the one at the scene was found a short time later at a car dealership in the city.
Officials say two people were detained for questioning.
At this time, officials say the victim is in surgery.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.