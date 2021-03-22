One person injured in Okaloosa County shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officials the shooting occurred along Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island Sunday afternoon.

They say a deputy making a traffic stop heard a gunshot and saw a white truck speed away as a man outside another white truck fell to the ground.

The truck believed to be the one at the scene was found a short time later at a car dealership in the city.

Officials say two people were detained for questioning.

At this time, officials say the victim is in surgery.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.