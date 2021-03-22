Advertisement

One person injured in Okaloosa County shooting

One man was shot in Okaloosa County Sunday afternoon.
One man was shot in Okaloosa County Sunday afternoon.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officials the shooting occurred along Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island Sunday afternoon.

They say a deputy making a traffic stop heard a gunshot and saw a white truck speed away as a man outside another white truck fell to the ground.

The truck believed to be the one at the scene was found a short time later at a car dealership in the city.

Officials say two people were detained for questioning.

At this time, officials say the victim is in surgery.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Traffic was blocked due to an accident off of Back Beach Road near Home Depot on Saturday.
Truck overturns in Panama City Beach crash
Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.
Panama City Police search for shooting suspect
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan and a tractor-trailer were both traveling on U.S....
Two dead in Walton County crash

Latest News

ONE LOCAL ORGANIZATION HAS MADE ITS ENTIRE MISSION FOCUSED ON KEEPING OUR EMERALD COAST BEACHES...
Keep PCB Beautiful to host large-scale beach clean up event
ONE LOCAL ORGANIZATION HAS MADE ITS ENTIRE MISSION FOCUSED ON KEEPING OUR EMERALD COAST BEACHES...
BEACH CLEAN UP
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Sunday afternoon, Captain Anderson’s Event Center held a bridal expo to showcase various...
Local event center hosts wedding expo
Volunteers build ramps in Franklin County
Volunteers build ramps in Franklin County