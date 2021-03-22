Advertisement

Road rage incident turns violent in Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Mario Aguirre Lopez on Sunday after he allegedly shot someone during a road rage incident on Highway 98.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said one person was shot Sunday during a road rage incident on Highway 98.

Law enforcement said two drivers were acting aggressively towards each other while crossing Okaloosa Island. They said witnesses reported the two vehicles continuously passing and “brake-checking” each other. At some point, a gunshot was fired and someone was hit.

Investigators said they arrested 41-year-old Mario Aguiire Lopez, of Mary Esther, in the parking lot of a Fort Walton Beach car dealership. We’re told a witness called 911 and then followed Lopez’s vehicle west on Highway 98 until law enforcement could intervene.

Officials said Lopez denied any involvement in the alleged shooting incident; however, they said officers found ammunition in a loaded Glock handgun in the suspect’s vehicle. They said one round missing in the magazine allegedly matched the casing they found at the crime scene.

Lopez has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Deputies said the victim is a 38-year-old from Byhalia, Mississippi. We’re told they’re undergoing treatment at an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

