Troopers arrest Alabama man on drug-related charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man with a criminal history is facing drug-related charges after Troopers say they found drugs, guns, and money in a vehicle he was driving.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say on Friday, they pulled over a man driving on State Road 293. They say he was driving 78 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

Troopers say Bryce Berry, 25, of Alabama, was driving the vehicle. While speaking with Berry, the trooper says he discovered the car was a rental, but not in his name. When Berry opened the glove box, the trooper says there was a large sum of money in a rubber band.

The trooper says Berry closed the glove box and changed his story. Berry reportedly told the trooper the car was rented for him by his cousin at first, then said it was rented by his friend to take his daughter on vacation. The trooper contacted the rental company, who requested it be towed due to violation of the rental agreement.

While waiting on the tow truck, the trooper asked Berry about the money. Berry told the trooper he didn’t realize he had that much money on him. The trooper also said Berry could not provide documentation for the money.

The trooper reports asking Berry if he had anything illegal in the car. Berry told the trooper he had guns in the center console and the rear center console and about 28 grams of marijuana in a backpack in the trunk.

Berry has prior convictions including possession of drugs and firearm offenses. The trooper searched the car and reported finding the two guns and the backpack. Inside the backpack, there were four small blue bags containing about 30 grams of what the trooper believed to be marijuana, as well as nearly $45,000 in cash in the glove box.

Berry was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

