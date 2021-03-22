Advertisement

Volunteers help build wheelchair ramps for Franklin County locals

By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every so often a group of volunteers from Franklin County and surrounding counties get together to build wheelchair ramps for those who are handicapped.

”Somebody told me about the Sheriff’s Office doing this program and my daughter contacted them and asked if they could help me and they did, they got right to it,” Franklin County resident Sally Moses said.

This service is completely free to those who need it.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the volunteers have been doing this for at least 10 years, and so far they have helped 100 citizens in need get brand new wheelchair ramps.

”It has been hard for me getting up and down the stairs and now that I am getting a little older and I have some problem with my knees and on the weekend I come in here with cases of water and stuff this is going to help me so much, I am so excited about it and I appreciate them so much, I feel so blessed,” Moses said.

Volunteer Dave Ferrell said it is important for community members to help fellow neighbors.

”Until you have been around someone who is in desperate need and needs a wheelchair ramp, you really do not understand the importance of it, and when you have experienced that you do understand it,” Ferrell said.

Other volunteers said it is fulfilling to help residents be less restricted in their daily life activities.

”And it will give somebody the opportunity to get out of their house and be mobile and make the most out of their life,” Ferrell said.

Sheriff Smith said law enforcement is all about serving the community and this is just one way they can do that.

”I just want to thank them very much, I feel blessed, and I hope God blesses them,” Moses said.

