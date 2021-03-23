Advertisement

Affordable housing opportunities coming to Panama City

The program will benefit developers and home buyers.
The program will benefit developers and home buyers.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City residents have been asking for more affordable housing to be brought into the area and city officials are trying to find ways to do it.

At Tuesday morning’s Panama City commission meeting, officials approved an Infill Housing Redevelopment Program.

The program hopes to relieve the housing shortage, revitalize neighborhoods, rebuild housing lost to hurricane damage, and present great buying opportunities for first-time home buyers.

Officials say 30% of the citizenry in Panama City are homeowners and 70% are renters. This program will help flip those numbers.

“That’s not really good for any city or county,” said Michael Johnson, director of community development for the CRA. “We need our citizens more invested in our community. This will lend a great opportunity for them to purchase their first home so that they can have that investment in the community that they live and work and play in.”

To find out how you can qualify for this program as a developer or home buyer, visit this website: rebuildbaycounty.org.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County...
Callaway Commissioners discuss crime statistics
The summary shows that here in Bay County where race is known, almost 24,000 white people have...
Bay County African-Americans vaccinated at a lower rate than whites
The Florida Capitol
Concerns remain over Bright Futures changes
Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County...
Callaway Crime Report