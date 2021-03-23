Affordable housing opportunities coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City residents have been asking for more affordable housing to be brought into the area and city officials are trying to find ways to do it.

At Tuesday morning’s Panama City commission meeting, officials approved an Infill Housing Redevelopment Program.

The program hopes to relieve the housing shortage, revitalize neighborhoods, rebuild housing lost to hurricane damage, and present great buying opportunities for first-time home buyers.

Officials say 30% of the citizenry in Panama City are homeowners and 70% are renters. This program will help flip those numbers.

“That’s not really good for any city or county,” said Michael Johnson, director of community development for the CRA. “We need our citizens more invested in our community. This will lend a great opportunity for them to purchase their first home so that they can have that investment in the community that they live and work and play in.”

To find out how you can qualify for this program as a developer or home buyer, visit this website: rebuildbaycounty.org.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.