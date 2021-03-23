Advertisement

Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, closing background checks loophole

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to pass gun laws after two mass shootings six days apart killed a total of 18 people in the U.S.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will saves lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” he said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.”

Biden referenced the assault weapons ban passed by Congress in 1994, when he was a senator. The 10-year ban expired in 2004.

He also asked the Senate to take up a bill on closing background check loopholes that already passed in the House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he would bring the legislation to the Senate floor, which would require checks for most gun sales and transfers if passed, the Associated Press reported.

In Boulder, Colorado on Monday, 10 people were killed, including a police officer, during a mass shooting at a grocery store.

In the Atlanta area on March 16, a gunman killed eight people and injured others in shootings at three massage parlors and spas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County...
Callaway Commissioners discuss crime statistics
The summary shows that here in Bay County where race is known, almost 24,000 white people have...
Bay County African-Americans vaccinated at a lower rate than whites
The Florida Capitol
Concerns remain over Bright Futures changes
Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County...
Callaway Crime Report