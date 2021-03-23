No reported issues with Oxford House in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Panama City neighborhood had some new neighbors move in recently. This left many neighbors feeling concerned and asking for the city’s help.

An Oxford House made its way to a Panama City residential neighborhood.

This house is a sober home dedicated to helping individuals overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

As of now, city leaders say they have had no problems with the home’s residents. But the city is moving forward with trying to learn more about the situation.

The Panama City Commission is hiring a lawyer who will conduct a study on the Oxford House.

“If there is a problem, we want to be prepared for it,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “So, we’re going to work tirelessly to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure they do everything they can.”

The lawyer will cost about $15,000 and the commission hopes to begin this study as soon as the lawyer is ready.

