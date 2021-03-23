Patasha Bryan is our Walborsky Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton standout track star and heptathlete Patasha Bryan has been proving people wrong for years.

“In seventh grade, Patasha moved here from Jamaica, and she couldn’t do anything. She was like a baby giraffe, and I didn’t know if she had the ability to become an athlete, but she was driven, and over the years, she got better, and better, and better.”

Patasha herself admits, she wasn’t a stud when she made the move to the United States.

”When I first got here, I was really bad at track, and I just stuck with it, and continued training. I started getting better each year

That continuous improvement ending with a letter of intent. Patasha signed with Liberty University to continue her career as a heptathlete. While at Liberty, she has plans of studying business. Because though she may be a star on the track, she is also a star in the classroom with a 3.9 GPA. “It means a lot to me to be a student-athlete. It’s great to do well in the classroom and on the track, and it makes you feel good about yourself.” Shining on the track and in the classroom, Coach Parker says he has never coached anyone like her. “Patasha is the only female that I ever came across that started out below average and now she is one of the top athletes in the United States.” Patasha is the top ranked heptathlete in the, in the country, and Coach Parker is grateful to have someone like her on his team. “Patasha Bryan, on our girls team is, I think, the best thing that could have ever happened to South Walton High School. Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.> T

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.