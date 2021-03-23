Advertisement

Patasha Bryan is our Walborsky Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton standout track star and heptathlete Patasha Bryan has been proving people wrong for years.

“In seventh grade, Patasha moved here from Jamaica, and she couldn’t do anything. She was like a baby giraffe, and I didn’t know if she had the ability to become an athlete, but she was driven, and over the years, she got better, and better, and better.”

Patasha herself admits, she wasn’t a stud when she made the move to the United States.

”When I first got here, I was really bad at track, and I just stuck with it, and continued training. I started getting better each year

That continuous improvement ending with a letter of intent. Patasha signed with Liberty University to continue her career as a heptathlete. While at Liberty, she has plans of studying business. Because though she may be a star on the track, she is also a star in the classroom with a 3.9 GPA. “It means a lot to me to be a student-athlete. It’s great to do well in the classroom and on the track, and it makes you feel good about yourself.” Shining on the track and in the classroom, Coach Parker says he has never coached anyone like her. “Patasha is the only female that I ever came across that started out below average and now she is one of the top athletes in the United States.” Patasha is the top ranked heptathlete in the, in the country, and Coach Parker is grateful to have someone like her on his team. “Patasha Bryan, on our girls team is, I think, the best thing that could have ever happened to South Walton High School. Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.> T

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Sports
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 23rd
EMERALD COAST CLASSIC AT SANDESTIN
Emerald Coast Classic into the final preps for next week’s event
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Monday, March 22nd
Chase Seiffert grabs the solo lead after a birdie on the sixth hole (PGA TOUR).
Chase Seiffert finishes in third at Honda Classic