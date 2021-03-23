Advertisement

PCB Police say crime is down from last year

By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While several crimes were committed in Bay County over the weekend, Panama City Beach Police said police activity was down 5% this weekend compared to previous spring break weekends.

“That gained the media’s attention and public attention and I think that’s why there may be some questions on whether we were more busy this weekend or last,” Beach Police Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez said.

For perspective, when police are needed, that activity is given a case number. Talamantez said over the weekend, they had more than 940 case numbers pulled. He said two weekends ago, they had almost 1,000 case numbers pulled.

“Just goes to show you the activity of the behavior of people that were here last weekend to this weekend,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said most are traffic stops and car accidents. He adds all these incidents have taken place since the wave of spring breakers arrived at the beginning of the month.

“Our numbers are showing, at least when it comes to public safety-related matters, are consistent with the time of the year and there’s no cause for concern at the moment,” said Talamantez.

We spoke with tourists and locals who all say despite the Spring Break crime, they still feel safe being here. They said they attribute the safer feeling to the beach becoming a more family-friendly spring break environment.

“I would say I do feel safe. I’ve come up here quite a lot since I was a little girl and I’ve never had any crazy encounters,” said one woman.

“The police do their job good enough and control the crime and all the other criminal activity,” said one man.

“I feel safe here. I mean the police do enough of their job to keep things good and the community good,” said another man.

Talamantez said they can’t predict what will happen the rest of the month, but they are prepared for anything. Beach Police said they want people to understand while these things happened during Spring Break season, the more serious crimes committed this month did not involve spring breakers.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Marlins fall to Buchholz, Dolphins beat Holmes
Arnold falls Buchholz, Mosley beats Holmes Monday
Florida Legislation heard this afternoon a Senate Committee would end permanent alimony.
Alimony Changes
After a wave of crime in the area over the weekend, local law enforcement is speaking out.
Spring Break Crime
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-22-2021