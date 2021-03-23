Spring break curfew on Walton County commissioners meeting agenda

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Another curfew may soon be coming to Walton County.

At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Tony Anderson wants to discuss a spring break curfew.

This discussion follows the curfew hours change in Seaside but may not be completely related.

Inlet Beach residents sent us photos of the damage done in their neighborhoods.

It appears several mailboxes were beaten with an unknown object. Some are completely uprooted.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said there have been no official reports of vandalism but they also say that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

Deputies and business owners alike do admit crowds have been rowdy around town.

“We’ve heard other stories of vandalism and stuff. So, I know it’s going on, and I do think we need to have something in place because we don’t want it to get like Panama City’s gotten over the years,” Huck and Harlowe owner Taylor Blackwell said.

“We want people to come down here and have a good time and partying it up is fine but when they start disrupting other people’s peace and their good time or causing damage and things like that, that’s when we get involved with that,” Walton County Sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Fisher said.

Although it’s unclear what will be proposed at Tuesday’s meeting, some of the younger tourists are still concerned.

“We’re all here to have fun on vacation. Coming in at 8 (p.m.) is basically the start of the day, the start of the night. You meet with friends at that time so a little later would be more reasonable,” one tourist visiting from Alabama said.

“There are kids who do get out of control but they are kids who are responsible too. So I think the responsible kids should also be able to have a later time... I think ten is a good time,” a group of tourists said.

Details of the curfew are still unclear.

Some think the curfew may mimic the one in Seaside, which officials announced for visitors under the age of 21 will start at 8 p.m.

We reached out to Commissioner Tony Anderson for more details but have not heard back.

