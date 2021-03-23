Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bit of cloud cover cruising our skies once again this morning. We’ll get some sunshine to mix in with the clouds through the morning. So go ahead and still grab the shades, as well as, something warm to wear.

Temperatures are cool out the door largely in the mid to upper 50s. While the early morning looks a bit cool, the afternoon contains some warmth.

Temperatures warm into the upper 60s near 70 degrees for lunchtime. An onshore wind over Gulf temperatures near 70° keeps coastal temperatures from warming much more than the low 70s. Inland areas should warm up into the upper 70s.

An approaching cold front from the west is drawing up the cloud cover for our skies today. We’ll manage some sunshine amongst the clouds at times today. However, no rain is expected under the clouds through the daylight hours.

Our next rain chance arrives tonight as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms develops along the front to our west and slides into the Panhandle overnight. As the front stalls out to the west of us tonight, the storms will slow their progression to the east as well. It looks as though only folks along and west of Hwy231 will pick up some showers or storms tonight. We could see more of the activity spread out across the Panhandle into our Wednesday morning.

Another low pressure system develops off our stalled out front to the west on Thursday giving us a break in the rain until it slides by on Friday returning scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with highs warming into the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. We’ll pick up a round of rain tonight largely along and west of Hwy231. Showers or storms may linger into our Wednesday morning before clearing out. Your 7 Day Forecast has a dry period through Thursday before scattered showers or thunderstorms return on Friday.

