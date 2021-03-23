Advertisement

Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors

Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two step-brothers were shot overnight in Panama City Beach while on a vacation with their family. One of them died from his injuries.

Panama City Beach Police say they responded to a call at the Shores of Panama on South Thomas Drive in reference to a shooting beachside around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say two juvenile males, from Louisville, Kentucky, between the ages of 12 and 16 were shot. They say one of the boys was found dead from gunshot wounds on the beach and the other was found at the complex with gunshot wounds to his extremities. That boy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Officials say the two are stepbrothers and their parents are also in Panama City Beach.

Has been arrested in relation to an overnight shooting that left one boy dead and one with...
The Panama City Beach Police Department has arrested the suspect, Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach on charges of one open count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

“No one’s in danger,” he says, “We do have the suspect, we do have the weapon, and we’re treating this as a crime scene. We’ll go through this slowly to make sure we get justice for the family.”

PCBPD officers say they are still unsure of a motive.

