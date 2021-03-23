Advertisement

Woman saves husband’s life with CPR days after recertification

By KSNV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A Las Vegas man is lucky to be alive after he suffered a heart attack. Doctors say it’s mainly thanks to the lifesaving steps taken by his wife, who had just gotten her CPR certification renewed.

Veronica Simon found her 37-year-old husband, Michael Simon, unresponsive in their garage last Monday night. Doctors say what she did in the 12 minutes before paramedics arrived saved his life.

“He was gasping for air, so I ran up, got my phone and called 911,” Veronica Simon said.

She also started CPR immediately, spending nine minutes performing chest compressions. She says it was almost out of reflex after completing a CPR recertification course only four days earlier.

Unlike previous years, Veronica Simon says this time, for some reason, she took her recertification seriously and paid attention.

“I was really into it for some reason. Any other time I get certified, I’m like, ‘OK, I’m getting it done.’ But this time I was really into it and practicing hard because I just felt like, ‘Maybe one day I’ll save a life.’ And I happened to save my husband’s,” she said.

Dr. Randy Bess, an emergency room physician at St. Rose Hospital-San Martin, says what Veronica Simon did was nothing short of astonishing.

“100%, I think what she did saved her husband’s life in this situation, and that’s a long time to be doing CPR. In the hospital, we rotate out every two minutes because you get so tired, so I’m impressed that she was able to do that,” he said.

Bess says she also significantly improved her husband’s chances at a full recovery.

“Time is tissue, and if we can provide any sort of support by doing CPR for any time before the paramedics are able to arrive, this definitely gives the patient, or family member in this case, the best chance of survival,” he said.

Michael Simon was able to leave the hospital Thursday. He is continuing to recover at home, and he calls his wife his hero.

“She has always been my hero,” he said. “We have been together for 19 years, so it’s been a long road for us. This was just one of those times where it really, at least in my opinion, brought us closer than ever before.”

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Look for Mars close to the Pleiades in the first couple of weeks of March. Then wake up early...
March 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington,...
Schumer vows Senate vote on background checks after latest shooting
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information