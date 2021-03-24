Advertisement

A year fighting COVID-19 leaves US hospitals in shambles, report finds

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – From burned-out medical staff to frustration over vaccine supplies, a new government report paints a dire picture of America’s health care system after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the report released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, more than 300 hospitals across the country were surveyed in late February on how the pandemic has impacted them.

Hospitals reported that long hours, more shifts, time away from family and increased responsibilities caused by the pandemic left staff “exhausted, mentally fatigued and sometimes experiencing possible PTSD.”

Some administrators also pointed to the increased deaths, including among co-workers.

Others said since hospital employees were the only people permitted to be present at the time of a patient’s death due to pandemic restrictions, it took a significant toll on medical teams.

Administrators also sounded alarms over patients putting off routine care and checkups, including cancer screenings and cardiology tests.

