Callaway Commissioners discuss crime statistics

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Ford, alongside Captain Michael Branning, broke down 2020 crime numbers for the city.

Callaway does not have a police force and hasn’t had one since the early 1990s.

The city instead contracts with the sheriff’s office to patrol its streets.

Ford discussed the relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the city.

“Countrywide we see issues with methamphetamine and opioids those types of drugs that ten lead to other types of crimes. Such as our property crimes and personal crimes. But we have our criminal investigation division and our drug unit are very active over here as well. But, we feel like we work pretty hard to provide the best level of public safety for the citizens of Callaway as we can,” said Ford.

Sheriff’s Office numbers show more than 1,500 calls came from the Callaway area last month. 42 arrests were made and more than 160 traffic-related incidents were recorded.

