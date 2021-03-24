Advertisement

Callaway Commissioners discuss crime statistics

By Antonio Reese
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Ford, alongside Captain Michael Branning, broke down 2020 crime numbers for the city.

Callaway does not have a police force and hasn’t had one since the early 1990s.

The city instead contracts with the sheriff’s office to patrol its streets.

Ford discussed the relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the city.

“Countrywide we see issues with methamphetamine and opioids those types of drugs that ten lead to other types of crimes. Such as our property crimes and personal crimes. But we have our criminal investigation division and our drug unit are very active over here as well. But, we feel like we work pretty hard to provide the best level of public safety for the citizens of Callaway as we can,” said Ford.

Sheriff’s Office numbers show more than 1,500 calls came from the Callaway area last month. 42 arrests were made and more than 160 traffic-related incidents were recorded.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
The summary shows that here in Bay County where race is known, almost 24,000 white people have...
Bay County African-Americans vaccinated at a lower rate than whites
The Florida Capitol
Concerns remain over Bright Futures changes
Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County...
Callaway Crime Report