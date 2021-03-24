Local artists to paint next Bay Arts mural

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Efforts to enhance the beauty of Panama City’s Downtown District have taken another step forward this week. Work has started on the next mural in the Bay Arts Alliance Mural Program.

It is located on the side of Ocean Oriental Market at the corner of Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue.

Bay Arts Alliance has been planning this mural for almost a year and will feature eight artists who are prominent members of the local arts community.

The wall will be separated into eight vertical strips. Each artist will be assigned a section to create art in their own unique style, essentially creating eight different murals on one wall. The first four artists who will be painting their murals are Joyful Enriquez, Christon Anderson, Jayson Kretzer and Heather Clements.

“I’m so, so honored. I mean I’ve been involved in the local arts community ever since I moved here and to have my work, like, huge on a wall in downtown, I mean it’s just it’s indescribable.” said local artist, Heather Clements

Each artist will take an average of a week to paint their sections, weather permitting.

