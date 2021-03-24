Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport construction moving along

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is moving along with current construction projects. It is also looking forward to the future for future development plans.

The airport entrance roundabout construction that can be seen off Highway 388 is right on schedule and right on budget. The 2-lane roundabout will provide more safety for passengers coming and going to the airport.

The airport is also planning for what the next couple of years may look like. This includes conducting studies to decide if the airport should increase its parking and more efficient ways to handle luggage.

Airport officials say they hope these improvements will give passengers the best airport experience possible.

“We are just another way of people getting here,” said Parker McClellan, the airport’s Executive Director. “What we want to do is make sure their experiences as they come and go from the airport is one they put in their memory banks and they say I want to come back to Bay County, to South Walton, and I’m coming through ECP.”

The airport entrance roundabout is expected to be finished by 2023.

