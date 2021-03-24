One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Although it may seem like we’re constantly hearing sirens, law enforcement officials say this spring break does not compare to those in the past.

Two shootings in Panama City Beach were just days apart from each other, the second taking the life of a 14-year-old boy.

“We have a 14-year-old victim that has died as a result of a homicide. We take that very seriously,” Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez said.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a call at the Shores of Panama in reference to a shooting on the beach. Two step-brothers had been shot.

Investigators arrested Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37. He faces one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

According to our sister station, WAVE in Louisville, a family member told reporters the boys were walking on the beach when Cox approached them, asking for a cigarette. Cox allegedly didn’t leave the boys alone...later threatening to shoot them.

However, that timeline cannot be confirmed by police at this time.

“The actual timeline leading up to the actual shooting itself is still under investigation,” Talamantez said.

What they could tell us is just because we saw a violent few days, does not mean spring break 2021 has become violent itself.

“The family was not on spring break. they were here on vacation. When we say not a spring break incident, we mean that neither party is associated with spring break,” Talamantez said.

By no means does it compare to 2015.

“Currently, there is no comparison to tell you the truth. 2015 was, I think if anybody was here, they remember it was a very horrible year when it came to public safety,” Talamantez said.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford agreed.

“We’ve really gotten to a point where spring break as such is a manageable situation for us but it’s something that we have to continue to be vigilant,” Ford said. “The question was asked if this compares at all to 2015 spring break, and there’s no comparison at all.”

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the number of violent crimes committed in the unincorporated areas of the Beach in March has steadily gone down since 2015.

According to Panama City Beach police, two shootings have taken place in its jurisdiction this month. They happened in the last four days. The first shooting occurred at Seahaven Beach Hotel on Saturday.

