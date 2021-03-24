Advertisement

One dead in fatal Holmes County crash

An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday...
An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on CR 185 just north of Hurricane Creek Road in Holmes County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the elderly man was trying to cross the highway when he failed to check his right of way.

They say a tractor-trailer hit the UTV throwing the man from the vehicle.

After hitting the UTV, the tractor-trailer then crashed into a ditch, troopers say, hitting some fencing.

Troopers say the 46-year-old man from Slocomb, Alabama, was not injured; however, the driver of the UTV was killed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

Bay District Schools will receive $24.9 million in ‘Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
Bay District Schools will receive almost $25 million in ESSER II Funds
Even though visitation is allowed, it still comes with some restrictions.
State limitations on long-term care facility visits lifted Monday
Efforts to enhance the beauty of Panama City’s Downtown District have taken another step...
Local Artist Paints PC Mural
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is moving along with current construction...
ECP Airport Construction Update
Bay County's January unemployment numbers were finalized and released this week.
Job Rates Released