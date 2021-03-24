Advertisement

Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests

Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit...
Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted an operation targeting suspects attempting to solicit for prostitution as well as commit crimes involving narcotics. They say several suspects contacted an undercover investigator and attempted to exchange either money or drugs for sexual acts.(Phil Anderson)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than a dozen are behind bars after a recent operation conducted by Panama City police.

Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted an operation targeting suspects attempting to solicit for prostitution as well as commit crimes involving narcotics. They say several suspects contacted an undercover investigator and attempted to exchange either money or drugs for sexual acts.

At the conclusion of the operation, a total of 18 individuals were arrested and charged, including two for traveling to meet a minor for sex.

The full list of suspects and their charges are as follows:

Samuel Parker, 47, was arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts, obscene communication and procure for prostitute.

William Chase Deason, 37, was arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts, delivery of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony and procure for prostitute.

James Kirkley, 39, was arrested for procure for prostitute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amilcar Hidalgo Gomez, 41, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

William Bishop, 58, was arrested for procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Marcus Few, 31, was arrested for procure for prostitute, delivering of cocaine, delivery of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

Miguel Mendez, 19, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Sheldon Roper, 27, was arrested for procure of prostitute.

Gregory Bonar, 50, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Daniel Douglas, 54, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Wymon Dobos, 55, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Michael Nof, 31, was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Steven Kotan, 60, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

William Blanks Jr., 53, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Carlvon Simpson, 27, was arrested for delivery of marijuana, possession of THC extract, possession of drug paraphernalia, procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Austin Barger, 37, was arrested for possession of THC extract, procure for prostitute and possession of new legend drug W/O a prescription.

Jalante Smith, 23, was arrested for sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia during a buy bust.

Kristy Olvera, 37, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine sulfate, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count...
One dead after two shootings in Panama City Beach in four days
Panama City Police arrested 18 people over the last two weekends in an operation targeting...
18 arrested in Panama City Police reverse prostitution operation
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach

Latest News

Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
Tyler Wave leads Mosley with shutout
Tuesday, the City of Callaway held its monthly commission meeting and heard from Bay County...
Callaway Commissioners discuss crime statistics
The summary shows that here in Bay County where race is known, almost 24,000 white people have...
Bay County African-Americans vaccinated at a lower rate than whites
The Florida Capitol
Concerns remain over Bright Futures changes