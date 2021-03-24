Reverse prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than a dozen are behind bars after a recent operation conducted by Panama City police.

Officers say over the last two weekends, the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted an operation targeting suspects attempting to solicit for prostitution as well as commit crimes involving narcotics. They say several suspects contacted an undercover investigator and attempted to exchange either money or drugs for sexual acts.

At the conclusion of the operation, a total of 18 individuals were arrested and charged, including two for traveling to meet a minor for sex.

The full list of suspects and their charges are as follows:

Samuel Parker, 47, was arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts, obscene communication and procure for prostitute.

William Chase Deason, 37, was arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts, delivery of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony and procure for prostitute.

James Kirkley, 39, was arrested for procure for prostitute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amilcar Hidalgo Gomez, 41, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

William Bishop, 58, was arrested for procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Marcus Few, 31, was arrested for procure for prostitute, delivering of cocaine, delivery of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

Miguel Mendez, 19, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Sheldon Roper, 27, was arrested for procure of prostitute.

Gregory Bonar, 50, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Daniel Douglas, 54, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Wymon Dobos, 55, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Michael Nof, 31, was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Steven Kotan, 60, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

William Blanks Jr., 53, was arrested for procure for prostitute.

Carlvon Simpson, 27, was arrested for delivery of marijuana, possession of THC extract, possession of drug paraphernalia, procure for prostitute and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Austin Barger, 37, was arrested for possession of THC extract, procure for prostitute and possession of new legend drug W/O a prescription.

Jalante Smith, 23, was arrested for sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia during a buy bust.

Kristy Olvera, 37, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine sulfate, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

